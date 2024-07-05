Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro launch date announced: Check out revealed design, expected specs and more

The Oppo Reno 12 series has been in talks for some time due to leaks and teasers. Now, the company has finally confirmed the launch date for the Reno 12 series which is scheduled for July 12, 2024. Alongside the launch date, Oppo also revealed the design and a few features of the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, giving us a glimpse into what is to be announced at the scheduled launch date. Know more about the upcoming smartphone and what it has in store for the users.

Oppo Reno 12 series launch, design, and more

The Oppo Reno 12 series is finally launching on July 12, at noon in India with several unique features and specifications. Earlier, the company showcased the AI feature coming to the series, now Oppo has revealed the colour options, designs, and specifications of Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro. The Oppo Reno 12 will include three colour options: Astro Silver, Matte Brown and Sunset Peach. Whereas, the Reno 12 Pro will include two colour options: Space Brown and Sunset Gold. The smartphones feature a vertically aligned triple-camera setup and feature a dual-textured design, making the smartphone look different.

Oppo Reno 12 series specs

Oppo confirmed that the Reno 12 series will feature a 6.7-inch full HD+ Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. Both smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset which will allow the devices to process AI features such as AI Clear Face, AI Writer, AI Recording Summary, and AI Eraser 2.0, and more. The standard variant of the smartphone will feature Gorilla Glass 7i and the Pro variant is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

For photography, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 50MP selfie camera. All the other features of the smartphone will be revealed on July 12.

