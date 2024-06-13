Oppo Reno12, Oppo Reno12 Pro launching on June 18: Check out specs, features and more

Oppo Reno 12 series is all set to make its global debut on June 18, 2024. The launch event is taking place in Ibiza where the company will showcase the new Reno series models: Oppo Reno12 and Reno12 Pro. The device has already made its debut in China and now it will be made available to several other regions. Oppo has already started to tease the products and several of its AI features. Since the Oppo Reno series was also launched in India earlier, it is expected the 12th generation will also make its way to launch in India. Know more details about Oppo Reno12 and Reno12 Pro.

Oppo Reno12 and Reno12 Pro specs

According to a GizmoChina report, the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely come with a 2412×1080 resolution and offer up to 1200 nits peak brightness. The upcoming Oppo Reno 12 smartphone is expected to feature a triple-camera setup that may include a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 main camera, an 8 MP IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the other hand, the Reno 12 Pro will likely feature a 50 MP Samsung S5KJN5 telephoto camera.

For performance, both smartphones are suggested to come with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. However, the devices may offer a LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage unit. More details about Oppo Reno12 and Reno12 Pro are yet to be revealed including its price range. The smartphones are also expected to come with some advanced AI features such as AI Portrait and AI LinkBoost.

Note that the specifications and features of the smartphone are based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, we will have to wait for the official launch to confirm what's coming with the new generation of the Oppo Reno series. Furthermore, the event will likely include more product announcements such as IoT products, wearables and TWS earbuds.

