Poco C61 Airtel Exclusive Edition launched in India with special prepaid offers

Poco has introduced a new variant of its C61 smartphone, the Poco C61 Airtel Exclusive Edition, in India. Launched in collaboration with telecom operator Airtel, this edition comes bundled with a prepaid subscription and special offers for buyers. This launch follows the initial release of the Poco C61 on March 26. Notably, the Airtel Exclusive Edition features similar specifications as a regular Poco C61.

Pricing and Availability

The Poco C61 Airtel Exclusive Edition is priced at Rs. 8,999. However, with a Rs. 3,000 discount, it can be bought for Rs. 5,999. This edition is positioned alongside the regular Poco C61 variant, which retails for Rs. 6,499. The smartphone is offered in three color options: Diamond Dust Black, Ethereal Blue, and Mystical Green. It comes in a single configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Sales for this edition begins on Flipkart from July 17 at 12pm IST.

Special Offers

The partnership with Airtel provides consumers with 50GB of free data. Additionally, there is a discount of up to Rs. 750 available. Buyers can also benefit from a five percent cashback on transactions made through a Flipkart Axis Bank card. The smartphone is locked to an Airtel Prepaid SIM for 18 months, this means that buyers can not switch to any other network during this period.

Poco C61 Specifications

The Poco C61 features a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1650×720 pixels. The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits peak brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The device is powered by the MediaTek G36 SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. The phone runs on MIUI based on Android 14.

In the camera department, the Poco C61 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, including an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

The launch of the Poco C61 Airtel Exclusive Edition provides buyers with additional benefits and discounts, making it an attractive option in the budget smartphone segment.



