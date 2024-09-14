 Realme P2 Pro 5G launched in India at Rs.21999: Check out specs and features | Mobile News

Realme P2 Pro 5G launched in India at Rs.21999: Check out specs and features

The Realme P2 Pro 5G launched in India with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G processor. Check out its features and upgrades.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 14 2024, 11:11 IST
Realme P2 Pro 5G launched in India at Rs.21999: Check out specs and features
Earlier this year, Realme announced a new P-series smartphone for Indian youth in the mid-range segment. Now, in just a few months, the company is back with the second-generation smartphone, the Realme P2 Pro 5G. The smartphone comes with a new design that is built for the liking of younger smartphone users. Additionally, it also claims to provide a flagship-like experience at an affordable price. Know what the Realme P2 Pro 5G has in store for users.

Realme P2 Pro 5G specs and features

The Realme P2 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch Samsung Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness.  The smartphone is powered by the  Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It is also equipped with a 9-layer cooling system for effective heat management during multitasking. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Realme P2 Pro 5G features a dual camera setup consisting of a  50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and OIS support along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. It also supports several camera AI features including AI Ultra Clarity, AI Smart Removal, AI Group Photo Enhance, and AI Audio Zoom. The smartphone is backed by a  5200mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Realme P2 Pro runs on Realme UI 5.0 which is based on Android 14.

Realme P2 Pro 5G price and availability 

The Realme P2 Pro 5G is available in two attractive colours; Parrot Green and Eagle Grey. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs.21999 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant. The company is also providing a 2000 coupon which will reduce the price of the smartphone. The Realme P2 Pro 5G early bird sale starts on 17th September from 6 PM to 8 PM and buyers can get it from Flipkart or Realme India online store. 

