Redmi Turbo 3 launch date and features confirmed: Check what Xiaomi has in store for you

Redmi Turbo 3 is all set to debut in China very soon. The phone's key specs and design details have been leaked online. Now, the company has officially confirmed the phone's name and release date. They've also given us a sneak peek at its design, colour choices, and some important features. The phone will run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

Redmi Turbo 3: Launch Date and Colour Options

According to a landing page on Xiaomi China's website, the Redmi Turbo 3 is scheduled to launch on April 10 at 7 pm local time. It will come in three colours: black, green, and golden. The back of the phone shows two camera lenses and a ring-shaped flash. On the right side, you'll find the power button and volume controls.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Redmi Note 13 Pro: Which smartphone packs more punch for under Rs. 35000?

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Redmi Turbo 3: Design and Specifications

Additionally, an official post on Weibo reveals that the Redmi Turbo 3 will have a flat display with thin borders and a small hole-punch cutout for the front camera. Other official announcements mention that the phone will be 7.8mm thick, and weigh 179g, and the top model will offer 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It will also come with Xiaomi's HyperOS pre-installed.

Also read: Vivo V30e launching soon: Check specifications of the next Vivo smartphone coming to India

Redmi Pad Pro

The Redmi Turbo 3 will be launched alongside the Redmi Pad Pro, which will come in three colours and feature a 12.1-inch 2.5K display and a large 10,000mAh battery. This tablet will be an addition to the Redmi Pad series introduced in 2022. Both devices will run on Xiaomi's HyperOS. The landing page for the Redmi Turbo 3 also hints at the launch of Xiaomi's open-back headphones.

Also read: Google Pixel 8a price leaked ahead of launch in May: Here's all details

Previous leaks suggested that the Redmi Turbo 3 might have a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K OLED screen and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. There's also speculation that it might be released globally under the name Poco F6.