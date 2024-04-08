 Redmi Turbo 3 launch date and features confirmed: Check what Xiaomi has in store for you | Mobile News

Redmi Turbo 3 launch date and features confirmed: Check what Xiaomi has in store for you

Redmi Turbo 3 is set to launch soon in China. Key features and design details have been revealed, including colour options and launch date.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 08 2024, 16:10 IST
Icon
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
Redmi Turbo 3
1/6 1. Unbeatable Launch Offer: Grab the Redmi Buds 5 at just INR 2,999! Pair with Redmi Note13 Series, Xiaomi Pad 6, or Redmi Pad for only Rs. 2,499.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/6 2. Immersive Sound Experience: Enjoy 46dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers, and Dual-mic AI Voice Enhancement for crystal-clear calls.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 3. Long-lasting Battery Life: Up to 38 hours of Playback time with Quick Charge support - 5 minutes for 2 hours and 10 minutes for 4 hours of Playback time.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 4. Seamless Connectivity: Dual-device pairing, Google Fast Pair, and Bluetooth 5.3 for enhanced connectivity and range.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 5. Personalized Experience: Customize your Redmi Buds 5 with the Xiaomi Earbuds app, offering a range of features like ANC modes, gesture controls, and more.  (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 6. Durable and Compact Design: IP54 rating for protection against dust and water spray, coupled with a lightweight and compact design for everyday use.   (Amazon)
Redmi Turbo 3
icon View all Images
Redmi Turbo 3 is set to launch in China soon with exciting features. (Xiaomi )

Redmi Turbo 3 is all set to debut in China very soon. The phone's key specs and design details have been leaked online. Now, the company has officially confirmed the phone's name and release date. They've also given us a sneak peek at its design, colour choices, and some important features. The phone will run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

Redmi Turbo 3: Launch Date and Colour Options

According to a landing page on Xiaomi China's website, the Redmi Turbo 3 is scheduled to launch on April 10 at 7 pm local time. It will come in three colours: black, green, and golden. The back of the phone shows two camera lenses and a ring-shaped flash. On the right side, you'll find the power button and volume controls.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Redmi Note 13 Pro: Which smartphone packs more punch for under Rs. 35000?

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Redmi Turbo 3: Design and Specifications

Additionally, an official post on Weibo reveals that the Redmi Turbo 3 will have a flat display with thin borders and a small hole-punch cutout for the front camera. Other official announcements mention that the phone will be 7.8mm thick, and weigh 179g, and the top model will offer 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It will also come with Xiaomi's HyperOS pre-installed.

Also read: Vivo V30e launching soon: Check specifications of the next Vivo smartphone coming to India

Redmi Pad Pro

The Redmi Turbo 3 will be launched alongside the Redmi Pad Pro, which will come in three colours and feature a 12.1-inch 2.5K display and a large 10,000mAh battery. This tablet will be an addition to the Redmi Pad series introduced in 2022. Both devices will run on Xiaomi's HyperOS. The landing page for the Redmi Turbo 3 also hints at the launch of Xiaomi's open-back headphones.

Also read: Google Pixel 8a price leaked ahead of launch in May: Here's all details

Previous leaks suggested that the Redmi Turbo 3 might have a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K OLED screen and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. There's also speculation that it might be released globally under the name Poco F6.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 16:10 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Redmi Turbo 3 launch date and features confirmed: Check what Xiaomi has in store for you
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
Blinkit
Blinkit gets weird Sony PS 5 Slim buying request with delivery agent, sparks online buzz; CEO reacts
AI
“Your son will be arrested, pay or else…”, Mumbai professor loses 1 lakh to AI scam
Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Government to make new ‘AI law’ to protect media and content creators: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA mysteries
GTA top mysteries solved: Unveiling bigfoot, ghosts, and haunted cars in recent revelations
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 8: Get diamonds, pets, cool skins, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event coming soon
GTA San Andreas
GTA San Andreas Prequel Mod resumes development: New characters, mechanics, and progress unveiled

    Trending News

    5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
    HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13
    Blinkit gets weird Sony PS 5 Slim buying request with delivery agent, sparks online buzz; CEO reacts
    Blinkit
    “Your son will be arrested, pay or else…”, Mumbai professor loses 1 lakh to AI scam
    AI
    Government to make new ‘AI law’ to protect media and content creators: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
    Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets