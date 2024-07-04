 Samsung Galaxy M35 5G launch date in India revealed: Specs, features and more | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G launch in India is going to happen very soon during the upcoming Amazon sale in July. Here's details of the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G with respect to specs, price and more.

Jul 04 2024
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G launch in India: Samsung has announced that it will launch the Galaxy M35 5G in the Indian market on 17th July 2024. This will be the latest addition to the M series in India. The phone will feature a 5nm-based Exynos 1380 chipset with Vapor Cooling technology and a 120Hz sAMOLED panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Specs (Expected)

The display of the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G will undoubtedly be a highlight with its 120Hz refresh rate and punch-hole cutout, which Samsung refers to as the Infinity-O display. It will support a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

In terms of optics, the device will sport a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main wide camera. One of the other two lenses is expected to be an ultra-wide shooter. This camera system will support Nightography for low-light shots and the Astrolapse feature to capture the night sky.

The device will also focus on security with Samsung's Knox Security, ensuring that your data stays private and protected.

Additionally, the Galaxy M35 5G will come with a sizeable 6,000mAh battery that can be topped up using 25W fast charging. 

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Price and Availability

Samsung has been tight-lipped about the pricing so far, but it is expected to be priced competitively in the Indian market. The official unveiling will take place on 17th July later this month, where the brand will unveil the official price, availability, models, and more.

