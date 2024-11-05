 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Galaxy S25 Slim and more expected in 2025 - Details | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Galaxy S25 Slim and more expected in 2025 - Details

Samsung may bring three new models in the flagship series, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, another model of Galaxy Z Fold 7, and a Galaxy S25 Slim. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 05 2024, 09:42 IST
Samsung reportedly has bigger plans for 2025, especially for its next-generation foldable devices. Earlier, it was reported that the tech giant has been working on the Galaxy Z Flip SE model which is expected to be an affordable clamshell-style smartphone. Now, Samsung is rumoured to bring an additional Galaxy Z Fold 7 model along with a new Galaxy S25 model. Therefore, next year, we may say newer Samsung flagship models under the S and the Z series. Here's what the new report says about upcoming Samsung devices.

Also read: iOS 18.1 released: iPhone users can no longer downgrade to older iOS 18 version

New Samsung foldables coming next year

According to a new report by Lanzuk on Naver, Samsung is expected to bring an additional model of the Galaxy Z Flip, Fold 7, and the Galaxy S25. The post suggested that we may see a Galaxy Z Flip FE next year which would be the affordable version of the flagship Z Flip 7. On the other hand, there are rumours about a new Galaxy Z Fold 7 which will likely be the slimmer model of the foldable series. Some experts also speculate that the additional foldable smartphone could be Samsung's first tri-fold model.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Android Auto will no longer work for these users, here's what you can do

Apart from the new foldable devices, Samsung is also rumoured to bring a slimmer version of the Galaxy S25 model. As of now, it is expected to be named as Galaxy S25 Slim and it will likely make its debut in April 2025. This is not the first time the report has come forward as we already have reported speculations for Galaxy Z Flip FE from a tipster named Yeux1122. To back the claims, tipster @Jukanlosreve also hinted towards Samsung's plans for developing affordable foldable.

Also read: Samsung to bring this Apple Intelligence-like feature with One UI 7- Report

Note that these additional models may not debut with the original flagship lineup as rumours suggest that Samsung may plan for a gradual release to introduce new sets of models. However, it should be noted that the claims are based on rumours and speculations. Therefore, we will have to wait for the new year to arrive to confirm what Samsung has on shelves for its customers.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 09:42 IST
