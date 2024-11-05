Android Auto will no longer work for these users, here’s what you can do

Android Auto transformed the way people use their car's infotainment system. Scores of people around the globe access Android Auto during their daily car rides. However, Android Auto has stopped working for a chunk of those users. As per a report by 9to5Google, older smartphones no longer support Android Auto as Google has started to enforce new requirements for the platform more widely. To recall, a few months ago it was reported that Google is putting new requirements into place and users will need Android 9.0 or higher to access Android Auto. Although the change has been around for a while, the company began to enforce it more recently.

As mentioned in a report by 9to5Google, a message saying that “This phone no longer supports Android Auto” appears when trying to connect to your car with a phone that does not run Android 9.0 or higher.

Why is Google enforcing new limitations

As of May 2024, just 5.8% of active Android devices are still running Android 8.0, a statistic that highlights a significant shift in mobile technology. While the official reasons for the higher system requirements for Android Auto have not been disclosed, one key advantage of upgrading to Android 9.0 or later is that Android Auto is built directly into the system, offering a more seamless and integrated user experience.

The move to Android 9.0 or higher will impact only a small portion of users, as the vast majority have already upgraded. Devices running Android 8.0 are now nearing 7-8 years old, and many of these have long since stopped receiving security updates. This shift aligns with the new 7-year update policy being adopted by Android manufacturers, including Google's Pixel devices, which ensures longer support for newer models. To continue using Android Auto, you need to update your OS or move to a newer device that supports Android 9.0 or higher.



