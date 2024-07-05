Waiting for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6? Check 3 major drawbacks of foldable mobiles before you buy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch: Foldable mobile phones have been on the market for over half a decade, starting with the launch of the first commercially available foldable, the Royole Flexpai, in 2018. This innovation sparked a wave of new releases, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold in 2019 and the Huawei Mate X. Since then, multiple generations of foldables have been introduced by various companies. However, they consistently exhibit three distinct disadvantages compared to flagship slab phones, which has somewhat deterred power users from fully adopting foldables as their primary devices.

Here are four major drawbacks that foldables have compared to traditional slab-style phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

1. Cameras Are Mostly Inferior

This is a common trend that we have seen with foldables—the camera setup on offer is never as good as that on a slab phone from the same company. For instance, look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5; it doesn't have the impressive zoom capabilities that the slab flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra offers. The main sensor is also inferior. The same applies to the Google Pixel Fold—its camera isn't as good as the Pixel 8 lineup.

There is a simple reason for this: the lack of space. The camera setup is usually housed in one half of the foldable, and it would be impossible to fit a large sensor in there, especially if they want to keep the weight and size in check. This is likely the reason why sensors are slightly inferior in foldables.

2. Durability Is Still a Concern for Many

While companies claim that you can fold and unfold them hundreds of thousands of times, it still doesn't change the fact that you are dealing with moving parts, unlike slab phones where everything is fixed. This introduces a potential for malfunction—whether due to a slow buildup of grime in the hinge or the delicate screen. The screen is also soft and vulnerable to sharp objects. Therefore, you will need to care for it more than you would a traditional glass sandwich device. That said, foldables have improved a lot in this area, and it wouldn't be far-fetched to see some truly durable foldable phones that will last for ages.

3. Bragging Rights, and Some Extras Aren't Enough to Pay More

Yes, foldables are cool. Yes, they are fun to use. And yes, the unique form factor—whether flip phones or large foldables like the Z Fold lineup—can offer a lot of extras. But, is this extra functionality and the bragging rights of having a foldable device worth the extra money you pay over a slab flagship? Many people don't think so. That's why slab devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra continue to outsell foldables. They are simply more dependable and often cheaper at the same time. For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at ₹1,54,999 in India. In contrast, the Galaxy S24 Ultra with its much better cameras and more durable titanium build can be bought for ₹1,29,999 without any offers. This alone is reason enough to stick with slab phones, at least for the foreseeable future.

4. Flip-Style Phones Don't Have the Best Battery Life

We have often seen that some flip-style foldables don't have the best battery life due to space constraints. This is a major drawback that prevents power users from gravitating towards these options. When you pay a premium for something flashy and exciting, but it doesn't last long, what's the point? Yes, as a style statement they make sense, but at the end of the day, your phone is only as good as the time it stays functional.