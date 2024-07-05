 Waiting for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6? Check 3 major drawbacks of foldable mobiles before you buy | Mobile News

Waiting for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6? Check 3 major drawbacks of foldable mobiles before you buy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is coming, but choosing it over current flagship slab-style traditional devices might not be the best idea. Here are four main reasons why we think so

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 05 2024, 19:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung makes some of the most popular consumer foldable smartphones in the world. (Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch: Foldable mobile phones have been on the market for over half a decade, starting with the launch of the first commercially available foldable, the Royole Flexpai, in 2018. This innovation sparked a wave of new releases, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold in 2019 and the Huawei Mate X. Since then, multiple generations of foldables have been introduced by various companies. However, they consistently exhibit three distinct disadvantages compared to flagship slab phones, which has somewhat deterred power users from fully adopting foldables as their primary devices. 

Here are four major drawbacks that foldables have compared to traditional slab-style phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

More about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹153,000
Check details
See full Specifications

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 and 3 more devices to launch- All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

1. Cameras Are Mostly Inferior

This is a common trend that we have seen with foldables—the camera setup on offer is never as good as that on a slab phone from the same company. For instance, look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5; it doesn't have the impressive zoom capabilities that the slab flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra offers. The main sensor is also inferior. The same applies to the Google Pixel Fold—its camera isn't as good as the Pixel 8 lineup.

There is a simple reason for this: the lack of space. The camera setup is usually housed in one half of the foldable, and it would be impossible to fit a large sensor in there, especially if they want to keep the weight and size in check. This is likely the reason why sensors are slightly inferior in foldables.

Also Read: Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro launch date announced: Check out revealed design, expected specs and more

2. Durability Is Still a Concern for Many

While companies claim that you can fold and unfold them hundreds of thousands of times, it still doesn't change the fact that you are dealing with moving parts, unlike slab phones where everything is fixed. This introduces a potential for malfunction—whether due to a slow buildup of grime in the hinge or the delicate screen. The screen is also soft and vulnerable to sharp objects. Therefore, you will need to care for it more than you would a traditional glass sandwich device. That said, foldables have improved a lot in this area, and it wouldn't be far-fetched to see some truly durable foldable phones that will last for ages.

Also Read: Honor Magic V3 colour options teased ahead of July 12 launch: Check what's coming

3. Bragging Rights, and Some Extras Aren't Enough to Pay More

Yes, foldables are cool. Yes, they are fun to use. And yes, the unique form factor—whether flip phones or large foldables like the Z Fold lineup—can offer a lot of extras. But, is this extra functionality and the bragging rights of having a foldable device worth the extra money you pay over a slab flagship? Many people don't think so. That's why slab devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra continue to outsell foldables. They are simply more dependable and often cheaper at the same time. For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at 1,54,999 in India. In contrast, the Galaxy S24 Ultra with its much better cameras and more durable titanium build can be bought for 1,29,999 without any offers. This alone is reason enough to stick with slab phones, at least for the foreseeable future.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000

4. Flip-Style Phones Don't Have the Best Battery Life

We have often seen that some flip-style foldables don't have the best battery life due to space constraints. This is a major drawback that prevents power users from gravitating towards these options. When you pay a premium for something flashy and exciting, but it doesn't last long, what's the point? Yes, as a style statement they make sense, but at the end of the day, your phone is only as good as the time it stays functional.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 16:33 IST
Trending: iphone 16 vs iphone 15: 4 big changes and more on what apple is planning for september 2024 iphone 16 pro vs iphone 15 pro: what new will apple bring in september 2024? amazon fire tv stick 4k review: elevates any tv, old or new iphone 16 to boast new samsung cmos sensor to upgrade camera performance: report iphone 16 pro launch: 4 reasons not to wait, and why to buy iphone 15 pro now iphone 16 launch in september 2024: specs, ai features and more- here’s everything we know so far meta ai on whatsapp: 5 cool tricks you can do - from generating images to group trip recommendations oneplus 12r, redmi note 13 pro, samsung galaxy watch 4 classic: check top tech deals of the week samsung galaxy unpacked 2024: galaxy z fold 6, z flip 6 and 3 more devices to launch- all details honor 200 series smartphone amazon listing goes live ahead of launch- specifications, price and more details
Home Mobile Mobile News Waiting for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6? Check 3 major drawbacks of foldable mobiles before you buy
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Epic Games says Apple stalling launch of its game store in Europe

Epic Games says Apple stalling launch of its game store in Europe
GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details

GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details
GTA 6

GTA 6 may feature missions where in-game characters pay you in cryptocurrency: What we know so far
GTA 6

GTA 6 could use AI Motion capture for hyper-realistic character movements, patent suggests: All details
Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch

Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch: Know what’s cooking

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Smart BLDC Fans Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

5 best BLDC fans with remote control, Alexa under 15,000 for your smart home - Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week
keyboard combos

4 best keyboard-mouse combo deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Logitech, Portronics, HP and more
Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider

Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider
Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients

Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more for proactive health monitoring

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets