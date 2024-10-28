Gemini 2.0 may make its grand debut in December- Here’s what we know so far

Google's most advanced Gemini AI model was first announced in December 2023 which changed the course of how we use AI in smartphones. Later this year, we came across a more advanced version of Google's AI model with Gemini 1.5 and Gemini 1.5 Flash, allowing users and developers to access advanced capabilities. Now, Google is rumoured to announce Gemini 2.0 in December, which is also the expected timeline for OpenAI's GPT-5 launch. Know what Gemini 2.0 has to offer.

Google Gemini 2.0 launch

According to The Verge report, Google is planning the wide release of the Gemini 2.0 model in December with new capabilities and advancement. While the company aiming for a December launch, the new-generation AI model does not show the expected performance gains, however, a similar issue is being faced by several AI companies developing large language models. Apart from the release timeline, no information regarding the Gemini 2.0 capabilities, performance scores, and other details were revealed.

In December, OpenAI is also expected to launch its new generation AI model, the GPT 5.0 and the company has shared several leaks about what it may be capable of doing. Therefore, December would be a big model for major AI launches, if the rumours turn out to be true.

Google upcoming releases

Apart from rumours around Gemini 2.0, Google is also expected to launch Project Astra which was showcased at the I/O event. Based on the previews, this feature will empower Gemini Live to support vision capabilities similar to GPT-4o. However, it's unsure when and how the new feature and Gemini 2.0 will be launched for developers or consumers.

Over the past years, Google has significantly improved and advanced its AI game, and it's rapidly launching new models and features. However, in several instances, the features have got companies in trouble as well. Recently, we came across backlash on Google's image generation tool and AI overviews, showcasing major examples of AI hallucinations.

