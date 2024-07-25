 Samsung OneUI 7 for Galaxy phones may focus on bright new icons and UI improvements, along with iOS-like features | Mobile News

Samsung OneUI 7 for Galaxy phones may focus on bright new icons and UI improvements, along with iOS-like features

Samsung's OneUI 7 for its Galaxy devices could shape up to be a big update in terms of aesthetic changes, and refinement. Here's what we know so far.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 25 2024, 14:53 IST
Samsung OneUI 7 may get more colourful icons.
Samsung OneUI 7 may get more colourful icons. (HT Tech)

Samsung OneUI is among the most refined takes on creating an Android skin, and it goes without saying that it has come a long way since the TouchWiz days. Now, just as Samsung revealed OneUI 6.1.1 alongside the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, new information surrounding the next major update, OneUI 7 based on Android 15, has emerged.

Based on leaks, Samsung, alongside focusing on bringing iOS-like functionality with its own take on the iPhone's Dynamic Island and Live Activities, could focus big time on the OneUI aesthetic—with updated icons, notification panel, and even the Lock Screen. This would mark a renewed emphasis from Samsung on aesthetics and making the UI more pleasing to navigate.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung OneUI 7: Design Changes Expected

One major change that Samsung's OneUI 7 could bring is more colour throughout the UI, moving away from the simpler design. A recent leak by X user @chunvn8888 revealed new icons, supposedly for the Gallery and the camera app in OneUI 7. The icons are more colourful compared to the old ones. Based on this, it is likely that Samsung may update other icons as well and could even extend this redesign to other parts of the UI—including the rest of the icons, and perhaps even the notification tray, Camera app, and more.

Alongside this aesthetic change, as mentioned earlier, Samsung may also look into creating its own version of a Dynamic Island-like interface for Galaxy devices, in tandem with Live Activities on the Lock Screen to provide real-time updates from apps, such as the time it will take for food to arrive or the distance to your cab.

OneUI 7 to Also Focus on Refinement

Several reports have also claimed that Samsung is working to improve the animation smoothness of OneUI 7, to bring it more in line with its rivals. Additionally, with recent discussions about introducing a Dynamic Island-like feature, it would make sense for Samsung to ensure the animations are flawless, allowing users to fully enjoy the new feature.

Over the years, Samsung has refined OneUI, and it is now considered one of the sleekest and most functional. With OneUI 7, we may see further improvements to enhance the user experience even more.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 14:53 IST
