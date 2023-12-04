Icon

Tecno Spark Go 2024 LAUNCHED with 90Hz display! From features to price, know it all

Tecno has announced the launch of the latest addition to its Spark series in India in the form of Tecno Spark Go 2024. Know its features, specifications, price, and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 04 2023, 15:03 IST
The Tecno Spark Go 2024 has been launched in India. Know details. (Tecno Mobile)

Tecno has been bringing a mobile revolution in India by offering flagship foldable devices at much lower prices than other smartphone makers. But it is not just the premium category that the company caters to. Expanding its already vast portfolio of budget smartphones, Tecno has announced the launch of the Tecno Spark Go 2024 in India with the tagline ‘Bharat ka Apna SPARK'. The device is part of Tecno's Spark Go series which debuted in 2020.

At launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Tecno Mobile India said, “The debut of the revolutionary SPARK GO 2024 represents a pivotal stride in our overarching mission to promote adoption of technology throughout the nation”.

Check out Tecno Spark Go 2024's features, specifications, price, and more.

Tecno Spark Go 2024: Features and specifications

The Tecno Spark Go 2024 sports a 6.5-inch dot-in display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, which Tecno claims is the first in the device's segment. It also gets Panda glass on top for protection, as well as Dynamic Port which promises to fulfill multiple functionalities, similar to the Tecno Camon 20 series. While it is not mentioned, the Spark Go 2024 is likely powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC and comes in multiple RAM and storage options. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which has an anti-oil coating, meaning you'll still be able to unlock it while munching on your favourite snacks.

The company also claims that the Tecno Spark Go 2024 features segment-first DTS Dual Stereo Speakers for immersive and clear audio, aiming to enhance your listening experience.

Tecno Spark Go 2024: Pricing and availability

The Tecno Spark Go 2024 has been launched in three variants. The 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant has an introductory price of Rs. 6699. It is also available in two other variants - 8GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, Tecno has announced that the prices of the other two variants will be revealed at a later date.

The smartphone will go on sale starting December 7, and will be available on Amazon and retail stores.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 15:03 IST
