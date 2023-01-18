Tecno Spark 5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Tecno Spark 5 Tecno Spark 5 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,699 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 5 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 5 now with free delivery.