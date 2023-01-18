 Tecno Spark 5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark 5

    Tecno Spark 5 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,699 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 5 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 5 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Tecno Spark 5 Price in India

    Tecno Spark 5 price in India starts at Rs.7,699. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 5 is Rs.6,499 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark 5 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 344 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • 04h 11m 10s
    • Up to 344 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 164.7 mm
    • Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Vacation Blue, Misty Grey
    • 8.75 mm
    • 76.3 mm
    • 191 grams
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 83.69 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 90.2 %
    • 266 ppi
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Tecno
    • Spark 5
    • Yes
    • May 22, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 40.0 s
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • PowerVR GE8300
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Tecno Spark 5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Spark 5 in India?

    Tecno Spark 5 price in India at 7,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A22; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Spark 5?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Spark 5?

    How long does the Tecno Spark 5 last?

    What is the Tecno Spark 5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Spark 5 Waterproof?

    Tecno Spark 5