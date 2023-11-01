 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 64,790 in India with 108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 2100 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra now with free delivery.
₹64,790
256 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Samsung Exynos 2100
108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP
40 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
12 GB
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in India is Rs. 64,790.  This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in India is Rs. 64,790.  This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black and Phantom Brown.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Brown
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Verdict

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra takes the baton from Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as the company’s new flagship smartphone. The handset also aims to showcase Samsung’s software and hardware prowess and to a large extent, it succeeds as well. Display and camera, in particular, are its top two strengths. The design is also new and then there’s the removal of microSD card slot and adapter (in the retail box). In a nutshell, we have a lot to talk about. I will try to keep you hooked (unless you want a quick verdict – it is a fine phone and if 1 lakh plus price tag does not seem daunting, go for it.)

Design & display

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is unapologetically bulky. It is 8.9mm thick, and the display measures in at 6.8-inches. For perspective, Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max has 7.4mm depth and has a 6.7-inch screen. The two premium phones are quite distinct from each other as well. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a flatter look and feel to it whereas Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has curved sides and corners, similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

One of the changes is the camera design array on the back. Instead of a slap-on-like module like we've seen on the predecessor, the new one blends well with the design. Samsung calls it a “contour-cut camera”. Another change you will notice is the matte finish on the back, which has Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass Victus. Our Phantom Black colour unit did not attract fingerprint smudges and has survived so far without any dents or scratches. Compared to Note 20 Ultra and S20 Ultra, the new back panel on the S21 Ultra is much better to look at.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Full Specifications

  • 5000 mAh
  • 40 MP
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • Samsung Exynos 2100
  • 108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP
Battery
  • Up to 41 Hours(4G)
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
Camera
  • Yes
  • S5KHM3, ISOCELL Plus
  • 40 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.7µm pixel size)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Slo-motion Video HDR Bokeh portrait video Video Pro Mode
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Brown
  • 8.9 mm
  • 227 grams
  • 75.6 mm
  • 165.1 mm
  • Dust proof
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 1500 nits
  • 516 ppi
  • 20:9
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 89.44 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • Yes, HDR 10+
General
  • Samsung One UI
  • Android v11
  • Samsung
  • January 27, 2021 (Official)
Multimedia
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.2
Performance
  • 12 GB
  • Mali-G78 MP14
  • Octa core (2.9 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • LPDDR5
  • 5 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Samsung Exynos 2100
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Ultrasonic
  • Yes
  • On-screen
Storage
  • No
  • UFS 3.1
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
  • Up to 220 GB
What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in India? Icon Icon

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India at 1,04,400 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (40 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 2100; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra? Icon Icon

What is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Waterproof? Icon Icon

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra