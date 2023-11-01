Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 64,790 in India with 108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 2100 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra now with free delivery.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 64,790 in India with 108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 2100 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra now with free delivery.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in India is Rs. 64,790. This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black and Phantom Brown.

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in India is Rs. 64,790. This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black and Phantom Brown. ...Read More Read Less

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Verdict

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra takes the baton from Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as the company’s new flagship smartphone. The handset also aims to showcase Samsung’s software and hardware prowess and to a large extent, it succeeds as well. Display and camera, in particular, are its top two strengths. The design is also new and then there’s the removal of microSD card slot and adapter (in the retail box). In a nutshell, we have a lot to talk about. I will try to keep you hooked (unless you want a quick verdict – it is a fine phone and if ₹1 lakh plus price tag does not seem daunting, go for it.)

Design & display

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is unapologetically bulky. It is 8.9mm thick, and the display measures in at 6.8-inches. For perspective, Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max has 7.4mm depth and has a 6.7-inch screen. The two premium phones are quite distinct from each other as well. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a flatter look and feel to it whereas Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has curved sides and corners, similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

One of the changes is the camera design array on the back. Instead of a slap-on-like module like we've seen on the predecessor, the new one blends well with the design. Samsung calls it a “contour-cut camera”. Another change you will notice is the matte finish on the back, which has Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass Victus. Our Phantom Black colour unit did not attract fingerprint smudges and has survived so far without any dents or scratches. Compared to Note 20 Ultra and S20 Ultra, the new back panel on the S21 Ultra is much better to look at.