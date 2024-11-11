Top 5 tablets under 50000 to boost productivity for remote workers on the go

For remote workers, having the right device is crucial. Here are five tablets under Rs. 50,000 that offer portability, performance, and convenience for productivity on the go.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 11 2024, 19:34 IST
Icon
iPad Pro to get the biggest revamp ever in 2024, says Mark Gurman; iPad Air, MacBook Air also coming
image caption
1/4 iPad Pro - In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is planning to introduce new iPads in March 2024, and one of the highlights will be the new iPad Pro. It will get the “biggest revamp ever”, he said. It could get an OLED display, an updated design, and an M3 chip. (Unsplash)
Top 5 tablets under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50000 to boost productivity for remote workers on the go
2/4 iPad Air - Gurman also hinted at two new iPad Air on the way. The iPad Air could benefit from the M2 processor and is likely to come out in two sizes - 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. However, it’ll still be slightly smaller than the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
Top 5 tablets under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50000 to boost productivity for remote workers on the go
3/4 MacBook Air - The MacBook Air is yet another device that could get a refresh. As per Gurman, it will now feature the new M3 chip under the hood that Apple debuted at the Scary Fast event in October. Two new MacBooks will reportedly come in two sizes - 13-inch and 15-inch. Gurman says that the 13-inch MacBook Air is already in production overseas, alongside the upcoming iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/4 Magic Keyboard - Alongside the iPad, Apple is also looking to revamp the Magic Keyboard, which is one of its biggest accessories. It will reportedly feature a larger trackpad that will give the iPad more of a laptop feel. (Unsplash)
Top 5 tablets under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50000 to boost productivity for remote workers on the go
icon View all Images
Here are five tablets under Rs. 50,000, perfect for boosting productivity while working remotely. (Pexels)

Products included in this article

38% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
(108)
Discounted price:₹34,790 Original price:₹55,999
Buy now 15% OFF
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]
(738)
Discounted price:₹40,999 Original price:₹47,999
Buy now 14% OFF
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray
(41)
Discounted price:₹64,669 Original price:₹74,900
Buy now
Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple
(2)
₹49,900
Buy now

Remote work demands flexibility, and the right device can make a significant difference in productivity. While laptops are common, tablets are increasingly becoming a preferred choice due to their portability, longer battery life, and powerful features. For professionals always on the move, tablets offer convenience without compromising on performance. Here are five tablets under Rs. 50,000 that can enhance the remote work experience.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray 4.6/5 ₹ 34,790
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray] 4.4/5 ₹ 40,999
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray 4.3/5 ₹ 64,669
Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple 2.5/5 ₹ 49,900

OnePlus Pad 2

B0D7N23QKD-1

The OnePlus Pad 2, priced at Rs. 37,999 for the base model, is a top choice for Android users. Equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, it can be upgraded to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The tablet runs on OxygenOS 14 and includes a keyboard folio and stylus for a laptop-like experience. Its ability to seamlessly switch between tablet and laptop mode makes it ideal for remote work.

Also read: This iPhone beats Google Pixel 9 in durability test—See results

iPad Air (5th Gen)

B09V4JW485-2

At Rs. 49,999, the iPad Air (5th Gen) stands out with its M1 chip and 10.9-inch display. This model excels in performance, allowing users to multitask with ease. It supports external keyboards and Apple Pencil 2, making it versatile for various work needs. However, its base storage is limited to 64 GB, which may not be sufficient for all users.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro may come with a major camera upgrade- Here's everything we know

iPad Mini (A17 Pro)

B0DK3XK395-3

For those preferring a compact device, the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is priced at Rs. 49,900. Powered by the same chip found in the iPhone 15 Pro, it delivers excellent performance. The tablet supports Apple Pencil Pro and includes 128 GB of storage in its base model, offering a solid choice for those needing a smaller, yet powerful tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

B0CXJ4VBMD-4

Priced at Rs. 46,999, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features a large 12.4-inch display and includes S Pen support. While not the most powerful in this segment, its IP68 rating, dual cameras, and smooth 90Hz display make it a reliable device for work. It integrates well with Samsung accessories, making it an attractive option for those invested in the Samsung ecosystem.

Also read: Google Pixel phones' major issues highlighted in leaked documents - Details here

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

For those who value a large screen, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro offers a 12.6-inch AMOLED display. Despite being a few years old, it still delivers solid performance with stock Android. It supports external keyboards and styluses, providing a near-laptop experience for remote workers who prioritise screen size and multitasking capabilities.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 19:34 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Top 5 tablets under 50000 to boost productivity for remote workers on the go
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS Plus November 2024 games

PS Plus November 2024 expected games: Will Hogwarts Legacy and Lego 2K Drive join the free games?
GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom

GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom and enhanced AI; Bringing vice city to life again
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Booyah Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Booyah Ring event rewards
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod turns horses into warp speed chaos, leaving players in hilarious mayhem
GTA Online

GTA Online festive surprise event teases exclusive christmas cars: Leaked details on Comet Safari, Clique

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets