Top 5 tablets under 50000 to boost productivity for remote workers on the go

Remote work demands flexibility, and the right device can make a significant difference in productivity. While laptops are common, tablets are increasingly becoming a preferred choice due to their portability, longer battery life, and powerful features. For professionals always on the move, tablets offer convenience without compromising on performance. Here are five tablets under Rs. 50,000 that can enhance the remote work experience.

OnePlus Pad 2

The OnePlus Pad 2, priced at Rs. 37,999 for the base model, is a top choice for Android users. Equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, it can be upgraded to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The tablet runs on OxygenOS 14 and includes a keyboard folio and stylus for a laptop-like experience. Its ability to seamlessly switch between tablet and laptop mode makes it ideal for remote work.

iPad Air (5th Gen)

At Rs. 49,999, the iPad Air (5th Gen) stands out with its M1 chip and 10.9-inch display. This model excels in performance, allowing users to multitask with ease. It supports external keyboards and Apple Pencil 2, making it versatile for various work needs. However, its base storage is limited to 64 GB, which may not be sufficient for all users.

iPad Mini (A17 Pro)

For those preferring a compact device, the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is priced at Rs. 49,900. Powered by the same chip found in the iPhone 15 Pro, it delivers excellent performance. The tablet supports Apple Pencil Pro and includes 128 GB of storage in its base model, offering a solid choice for those needing a smaller, yet powerful tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Priced at Rs. 46,999, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features a large 12.4-inch display and includes S Pen support. While not the most powerful in this segment, its IP68 rating, dual cameras, and smooth 90Hz display make it a reliable device for work. It integrates well with Samsung accessories, making it an attractive option for those invested in the Samsung ecosystem.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

For those who value a large screen, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro offers a 12.6-inch AMOLED display. Despite being a few years old, it still delivers solid performance with stock Android. It supports external keyboards and styluses, providing a near-laptop experience for remote workers who prioritise screen size and multitasking capabilities.