Vivo T3 Ultra performance figures leaked- Know what’s coming ahead of launch
Know what the Vivo T3 Ultra has in store for the users.
Vivo is expected to launch the first-ever “Ultra” model under its T3 series in the mid-range smartphone segment. While the launch date is yet to be announced, rumours about the Vivo T3 Ultra have already started to surface on the internet. Now, the Vivo T3 Ultra was spotted on the Geekbench listing showcasing RAM, geekbench scores, and other information. However, recently a tipster has revealed several speculated features of the smartphone, giving us a glimpse of what the smartphone may look like.
Vivo T3 Ultra Geekbench listing information
According to the Geekbench listing, a Vivo smartphone was spotted with model number V2426. The smartphone is speculated to be the upcoming Vivo T3 Ultra which was revealed to offer 12GB RAM. Based on the performance, the smartphone scored 1854 points in the single-core test and 5,066 points in the multi-core test. Therefore, it is speculated that the smartphone may be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. Lastly, it was also revealed that the Vivo T3 Ultra may run on OS based on Android 14.
Vivo T3 Ultra specs (Expected)
According to a 91Mobiles report, the Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to feature a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED with up to 4500nits peak brightness. It comes in a 6.77-inch screen size that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo T3 Ultra may feature a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor and OIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.
A different leak also highlighted that the smartphone may offer a 5500mAh battery that may support 80W fast charging.
Vivo T3 Ultra price
According to tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to come at a starting price of Rs. 30999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone may also come in other storage options of 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB, which are to be priced at Rs. 32999 and Rs. 34999 respectively.
However, note that the specifications and prices are based on rumours and it will be confirmed once the smartphone is officially launched in India.
