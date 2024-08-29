Vivo T3 Pro vs iQOO Z9s Pro: Know if there is any difference between these identical-looking smartphones

Vivo T3 Pro vs iQOO Z9s Pro: Smartphones under Rs.25000 face much competition as the brands want to offer several innovative features and specifications at an affordable price. Additionally, buyers also tend to rely on mid-range smartphones due to numerous reasons. Now, Vivo and iQOO have launched their new series of smartphones which are quite identical in terms of looks. The Vivo T3 Pro and iQOO Z9s Pro were launched this month in the smartphones under the Rs.25000 category. Know how the Vivo T3 Pro and iQOO Z9s Pro are different.

Vivo T3 Pro vs iQOO Z9s Pro

Design and display: In a very unusual way, the Vivo T3 Pro and iQOO Z9s Pro look exactly the same with square-shaped camera modules and metal frames. Both smartphones have similar LED-light placement, curved display, vegan-leather back and other design features. Additionally, both smartphones offer IP64 dust and water-resistant.

In terms of display, the Vivo T3 Pro and iQOO Z9s Pro retain similar features with a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. Both smartphones also have Schott Xensation protection.

Camera: For photography, the Vivo T3 Pro and iQOO Z9s Pro feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, both devices offer a 16MP selfie camera. Therefore, the Vivo T3 Pro and iQOO Z9s Pro may offer similar camera and image quality.

Performance and battery:

The Vivo T3 Pro and iQOO Z9s Pro, both are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. However, the only difference they have in terms of performance is that iQOO Z9s Pro offers up to 12GB RAM whereas, Vivo T3 Pro offers up to 8GB RAM. Therefore, the 12GB RAM variant may handle multitasking more effectively than Vivo T3 Pro.

Lastly, the battery capacity of the smartphones is also similar with a 5500mAh battery and 80W charging support.



Price:

The Vivo T3 Pro and iQOO Z9s Pro come at a starting price of Rs.24999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Whereas, the iQOO Z9s Pro's 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs.28999.

