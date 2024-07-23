 Vivo V40 series India launch likely in August: Here's what we know so far | Mobile News

Vivo V40 series India launch likely in August: Here's what we know so far

Vivo is preparing to launch the V40 series in India, which is anticipated to include the V40 and V40 Pro models. Expected features include a 5,500mAh battery, IP68 rating, 3D curved display, and advanced camera systems.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 23 2024, 07:31 IST
Vivo V40 series India launch likely in August: Here's what we know so far
V40 model has already made its debut in Europe last month, while the V40 Pro has recently been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website (Vivo- Europe)

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch its V40 series in India, following the introduction of the V30 series earlier this year. The new lineup is anticipated to include two models: the V40 and V40 Pro. The V40 model has already made its debut in Europe last month, while the V40 Pro has recently been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, suggesting an imminent launch in India.

Vivo V40 Series: Expected Features and Specifications

The Vivo V40 series is rumoured to be released in India in August. The smartphones are expected to come with a 5,500mAh battery and are speculated to be among the slimmest phones in their category. Both models are likely to have an IP68 rating, which protects against dust and water ingress. The upcoming handsets may also feature a 3D curved display and an Infinity Eye Camera module. In terms of photography, the devices might be equipped with Zeiss Optics, supporting multifocal portraits.

Additional details suggest that both the V40 and V40 Pro will have a cushioning structure designed to enhance durability. The Vivo V40 is expected to mirror the specifications of its European counterpart. The device will reportedly come with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

Also Read: Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here's what happened

Under the hood, the Vivo V40 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with an Adreno 720 GPU. It will offer up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For photography, it will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and another 50-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front-facing camera will be a 50-megapixel shooter.

The Vivo V40 will be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging via USB Type-C. Connectivity options will include dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and GPS.

Also Read: Meta trying to mimic Apple feature? New patent reveals how Vision Pro may 'inspire' next Meta headset

The upcoming Vivo V40 series is expected to offer a range of advanced features and specifications. With its potential launch in India around August, it remains to be seen how these new models will be received in the competitive smartphone market.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 07:31 IST
