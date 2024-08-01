Vivo X200 design and specs leaked online ahead of October launch: Here’s how it may look

Vivo is preparing to launch the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro this October. As the release date approaches, details about the new models are emerging online. The Vivo X100, which debuted last October, began its global distribution earlier this year. Now, images of what seem to be prototype units of the X200 have surfaced on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media site.

Vivo X200: Leaked Design and Display Features

According to the leaked information via GSMarena, the Vivo X200 will likely feature a 50MP main camera, customised by Sony, with a 3x telephoto lens for mid-range zoom. The device is expected to have a 1.5K resolution screen, sourced from a Chinese manufacturer, and will sport slim bezels.

Reports suggest the Vivo X200 will have a smaller screen compared to the X100's 6.78-inch display, though the exact size remains unclear. The new model is anticipated to offer Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo X200 might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, promising high performance based on leaked benchmarks. Additionally, there are indications that the Vivo X200 will feature a new high-capacity battery, though specifics on its size are not yet available.

Vivo X200 Pro: Specifications (Rumoured)

The Vivo X200 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch OLED screen with four curved edges, a 1.5K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. This model might also include an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. Its camera system is expected to include a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, supported by advanced BluePrint imaging technologies, which could include True-TCG HDR support and new imaging algorithms.

The Vivo X200 series is scheduled for an October launch, and more details are likely to emerge in the coming months.