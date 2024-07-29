Vivo mixed reality headset launch confirmed for 2025: Here’s what we know so far

Vivo has confirmed that it will launch its first mixed reality (MR) headset in 2025. The announcement from the company came at the Mobile Imaging Festival event held in China. The company also shared its upcoming ventures for the future of mobile gaming.

This development about the headset comes after Vivo's executive vice president Hu Baishan expressed the company's keen interest in MR technology at the Boao Forum for Asia event this year. Baishan attributed MR as the next innovation in the mobile technology landscape.

Vivo betting big on Extended Reality

This is not the first time Vivo is venturing into the territory of Extended Reality [XR]. The company released its first ever AR smart glasses in 2019. However, these smart glasses required users to pair with 5G smartphones to function.

Unlike AR smart glasses, there is a speculation that the upcoming MR headset may function as a standalone device and provide a more immersive experience to users just like Apple's Vision Pro.

Vivo dominating Chinese market

Vivo's dedication to offer innovative devices is backed by its strong market performance. As per a report by Canalys, Vivo presently is placed at the top position in China's smartphone market holding 19% market share. The exponential growth of premium Vivo X series over the years has also reinforced the company's position in the competitive and high end consumer device market.

Apart from Vivo, rumours suggest that Huawei and Oppo are also in the process of making competitive MR products. However, these brands have not confirmed these speculations.



Vivo's release of MR headsets will be a major development in the wearable headset consumer market segment. The success of the new headset will allow Vivo to experiment more with extended reality and launch better products in the future.

Apart from the headset announcement at the Imaging Festival, Vivo also teased a few features of its new flagship smartphone series, which will most likely be Vivo X200 series. The upcoming smartphones will flaunt new in-built features such as Blueprint image sensor, Blueprint Algorithm Matrix, and Blueprint Imaging chip.