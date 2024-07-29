Vivo mixed reality headset launch confirmed for 2025: Here’s what we know so far
Vivo officially announced the release of MR wearable headset in 2025 during its Mobile Imaging Festival event in China.
Vivo has confirmed that it will launch its first mixed reality (MR) headset in 2025. The announcement from the company came at the Mobile Imaging Festival event held in China. The company also shared its upcoming ventures for the future of mobile gaming.
This development about the headset comes after Vivo's executive vice president Hu Baishan expressed the company's keen interest in MR technology at the Boao Forum for Asia event this year. Baishan attributed MR as the next innovation in the mobile technology landscape.
You may be interested in
- Silk Black
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Velvet Red
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Crimson Bliss
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Read More: Vivo V40 series India launch likely in August: Here's what we know so far
Vivo betting big on Extended Reality
This is not the first time Vivo is venturing into the territory of Extended Reality [XR]. The company released its first ever AR smart glasses in 2019. However, these smart glasses required users to pair with 5G smartphones to function.
Unlike AR smart glasses, there is a speculation that the upcoming MR headset may function as a standalone device and provide a more immersive experience to users just like Apple's Vision Pro.
Read More: Vivo V40 Pro appears on Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG ahead of India launch: Here's what to expect
Vivo dominating Chinese market
Vivo's dedication to offer innovative devices is backed by its strong market performance. As per a report by Canalys, Vivo presently is placed at the top position in China's smartphone market holding 19% market share. The exponential growth of premium Vivo X series over the years has also reinforced the company's position in the competitive and high end consumer device market.
Apart from Vivo, rumours suggest that Huawei and Oppo are also in the process of making competitive MR products. However, these brands have not confirmed these speculations.
Read More:Vivo V40 Pro specifications revealed ahead of V40 launch in India: Camera, chipset and more
Vivo's release of MR headsets will be a major development in the wearable headset consumer market segment. The success of the new headset will allow Vivo to experiment more with extended reality and launch better products in the future.
Apart from the headset announcement at the Imaging Festival, Vivo also teased a few features of its new flagship smartphone series, which will most likely be Vivo X200 series. The upcoming smartphones will flaunt new in-built features such as Blueprint image sensor, Blueprint Algorithm Matrix, and Blueprint Imaging chip.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71722227046679