Vivo X200 Pro camera, display and other key features revealed ahead of October launch- All details

Vivo X200 Pro specifications have surfaced online ahead of its October release. Leaks reveal details about its display, camera system, and battery capacity. Here’s what to expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 03 2024, 14:08 IST
Vivo is set to unveil its X200 series of smartphones in the third week of October. Reports suggest that the series will feature three models: the Vibo X200, Vivo X200 Plus, and Vivo X200 Pro. Recent information from the reliable source Digital Chat Station on Weibo provides a glimpse into the specifications of what is likely the Vivo X200 Pro for the Chinese market.

Vivo X200 Pro: Specifications and Features (Leaked) 

The leak indicates that the Vivo X200 Pro is likely to showcase a 1.5K 8T LTPO micro quad-curved display with ultra-narrow bezels. It is expected to have an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. Previous reports have suggested that the screen will measure 6.7 inches and use OLED technology.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of camera, the Vivo X200 Pro is anticipated to include a 50MP primary camera with a large aperture. This will be complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera designed for advanced zoom and macro shooting.

The phone is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 94000 chipset and will feature a 6,000mAh silicon battery. Additional features are expected to include IP68/69 dust and water resistance and an X-axis motor for enhanced haptic feedback. The term “GYDDY” in the leak translates to “Everything that should be there is there,” suggesting that the Vivo X200 Pro will come with all expected premium features.

Vivo X200: Specs and Features (Expected)

In recent weeks, speculation about the Vivo X200 has also emerged. Leaks hint at its potential design and specifications. According to a tipster on Weibo, the Vivo X200 might be powered by the Dimensity 9400 SoC and could feature a 6.3-inch flat screen with 1.5K resolution. The camera setup may include a 50MP primary sensor and a periscope camera with 3x optical zoom, 70mm focal length, and macro capabilities. The device is rumoured to be equipped with a 5,500 or 5,600mAh battery and support for wireless charging.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 14:08 IST
