Vivo T3 Pro 5G Sale: If you have been eyeing a new Android smartphone around ₹25,000, now might be the time to look into the Vivo T3 Pro 5G, as it goes on sale later today. The device comes packed with latest internals, balanced optics and a design that closely resembles the sister company--iQOO's Z9s Pro. Read on for the pricing details, offers, and more.

Also Read: Woman interns at Apple, rejects Big Tech offers to run a candy store instead, she's now…

More about Vivo T3 Pro Vivo T3 Pro Sandstone Orange

Sandstone Orange 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Price In India, Offers, And More

Vivo T3 Pro 5G is going to retail for ₹21,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and you can also buy the top-end 8GB+256GB model for ₹23,999. The Vivo T3 Pro 5G would be available to buy from Flipkart, Vivo's own online store, and other retail channels.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

As for the sale, it brings today, September 3 at 12 noon. And if you are buying the phone, you can take advantage of the instant ₹3,000 off that you can avail using ICICI and HDFC Bank credit cards. Also, you can choose between Sandstone orange and Emerald Green colourways.

Also Read: GTA 6 fan spots possible mistakes in trailer: Low-res textures, duplicate objects, and more

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Specifications

Vivo T3 Pro 5G comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which is coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. For the display, it gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that supports 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits, akin to the iQOO Z9s Pro. It also gets Vivo's wet touch technology that allows you to use the device even when the screen is wet.

Coming to the optics, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G comes with a dual camera setup—sporting a 50MP primary wide shooter, which is complemented by a secondary 8MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies.

The device is backed by a 5500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, and comes with Vivo's FunTouchOS 14, which is based on Android 14 out of the box.

Also Read: iPhone 17 series to be way ‘cooler' than its predecessors - All details