 Vivo T3 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 goes on sale today: Price and all details | Mobile News

Vivo T3 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and 50MP camera goes on sale today: Check price and all details

Vivo T3 Pro 5G goes on sale today, powered by the latest internals, making it a worthy contender in the mid-range smartphone segment. Read on for the details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 03 2024, 12:10 IST
Vivo T3 Pro 5G launching in India on August 27: Check out confirmed specs, features, and more
Vivo T3 Pro 5G comes in two colours: Sandstone orange and Emerald Green colourways. (Vivo)

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Sale: If you have been eyeing a new Android smartphone around 25,000, now might be the time to look into the Vivo T3 Pro 5G, as it goes on sale later today. The device comes packed with latest internals, balanced optics and a design that closely resembles the sister company--iQOO's Z9s Pro. Read on for the pricing details, offers, and more.

Also Read: Woman interns at Apple, rejects Big Tech offers to run a candy store instead, she's now…

More about Vivo T3 Pro
Vivo T3 Pro
  • Sandstone Orange
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹24,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Price In India, Offers, And More

Vivo T3 Pro 5G is going to retail for 21,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and you can also buy the top-end 8GB+256GB model for 23,999. The Vivo T3 Pro 5G would be available to buy from Flipkart, Vivo's own online store, and other retail channels.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As for the sale, it brings today, September 3 at 12 noon. And if you are buying the phone, you can take advantage of the instant 3,000 off that you can avail using ICICI and HDFC Bank credit cards. Also, you can choose between Sandstone orange and Emerald Green colourways.

Also Read: GTA 6 fan spots possible mistakes in trailer: Low-res textures, duplicate objects, and more

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Specifications

Vivo T3 Pro 5G comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which is coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. For the display, it gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that supports 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits, akin to the iQOO Z9s Pro. It also gets Vivo's wet touch technology that allows you to use the device even when the screen is wet.

Coming to the optics, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G comes with a dual camera setup—sporting a 50MP primary wide shooter, which is complemented by a secondary 8MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies.

The device is backed by a 5500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, and comes with Vivo's FunTouchOS 14, which is based on Android 14 out of the box.

Also Read: iPhone 17 series to be way ‘cooler' than its predecessors - All details

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 12:10 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple may discontinue over 10 products, including iphone 15 pro max: check if yours in this list apple event 2024: 8 exciting upgrades in iphone 16 series that you shouldn’t miss iphone se 4 may launch alongside iphone 16 at apple event 2024: here’s what we know so far oneplus 13 launch timeline leaked- know when the flagship is expected to debut iphone se 4 might only have a single camera, but it may not be a dealbreaker: here’s why galaxy z fold 6 users complain of paint peeling off; samsung explains the reason iphone se 4 launch likely in march: apple intelligence, 8gb ram, iphone 16 design and more at just rs… iphone se 4 launch in 2025: why you should not buy iphone 15 even at a discount iphone se 4 launch date prediction, specs, price, and more: know what’s coming apple likely to unveil updated ipad models with exciting new features at september event
Home Mobile Mobile News Vivo T3 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and 50MP camera goes on sale today: Check price and all details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential

Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: Know how to grab freebies
Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips

Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips
GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4

GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
smartwatch under 30000

Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Watch 2 and other best smartwatches to buy under 30,000
smart watches

9 Trendiest smart watches for boys under Rs. 1000
Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets