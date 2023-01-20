 Moto E3 Power Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto E3 Power

    Moto E3 Power is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto E3 Power from HT Tech. Buy Moto E3 Power now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Moto E3 Power Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • 3500 mAh
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, White
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 71.6 mm
    • 143.8 mm
    • 9.5 mm
    • 153.5 grams
    Display
    • No
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 66.78 %
    General
    • September 19, 2016 (Official)
    • Moto
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • E3 Power
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • MediaTek MT6735P
    • 64 bit
    • 28 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Moto E3 Power FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto E3 Power in India?

    Moto E3 Power price in India at 7,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto E3 Power?

    How many colors are available in Moto E3 Power?

    What is the Moto E3 Power Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto E3 Power Waterproof?

    View More

