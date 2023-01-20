Moto E3 Power Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Moto E3 Power Moto E3 Power is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto E3 Power from HT Tech. Buy Moto E3 Power now with free delivery.