 Moto E40 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto E40

    Moto E40 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 9,499 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto E40 from HT Tech. Buy Moto E40 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,499
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Key Specs
    ₹9,499
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Moto E40 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.79
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Carbon Gray, Pink Clay
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9.1 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • 165.1 mm
    • 198 grams
    • 75.6 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 90 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 400 nits
    • 20:9
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 270 ppi
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 81.72 %
    • 87.5 %
    General
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    • Moto
    • E40
    • October 17, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.34 W/kg, Body: 1.35 W/kg
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Unisoc T700
    • Mali-G52 MP2
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    Moto E40 FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto E40 in India?

    Moto E40 price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc T700; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto E40?

    How many colors are available in Moto E40?

    What is the Moto E40 Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto E40 Waterproof?

    View More

    Moto E40