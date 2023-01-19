 Moto E7 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto E7 Plus

    Moto E7 Plus is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,499 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto E7 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Moto E7 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,499
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)
    48 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Key Specs
    ₹9,499
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    48 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    Moto E7 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • 02h 35m 23s
    Camera
    • F1.7
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    Design
    • Misty Blue, Twilight Orange
    • Back: Plastic
    • 200 grams
    • 165.21 mm
    • 75.73 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 9.18 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 60 Hz
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 81.53 %
    • 86 %
    • 270 ppi
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    General
    • Moto
    • Yes
    • September 23, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • E7 Plus
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Head: 1.00 W/kg, Body: 1.41 W/kg
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)
    • 64 bit
    • 21.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 610
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 49 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Moto E7 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto E7 Plus in India?

    Moto E7 Plus price in India at 11,350 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto E7 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Moto E7 Plus?

    What is the Moto E7 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto E7 Plus Waterproof?

    Moto E7 Plus