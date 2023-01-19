Moto E7 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Moto E7 Plus Moto E7 Plus is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,499 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto E7 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Moto E7 Plus now with free delivery.