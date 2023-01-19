 Moto G 5g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto G 5G

    Moto G 5G is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 20,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G 5G from HT Tech. Buy Moto G 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹20,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Moto G 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 02h 09m 30s
    • Yes, Turbo Power, 20W
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • F1.7
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 16 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Volcanic Gray, Frosted Silver
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • 166.1 mm
    • 9.9 mm
    • 212 grams
    • 76.1 mm
    Display
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 90 %
    • 85.74 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • LTPS LCD
    • 60 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 393 ppi
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    General
    • Moto
    • G 5G
    • Yes
    • December 7, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.92 W/kg, Body: 1.38 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • Adreno 619
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 28.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Moto G 5g FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto G 5G in India?

    Moto G 5G price in India at 21,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G 5G?

    How many colors are available in Moto G 5G?

    What is the Moto G 5G Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto G 5G Waterproof?

    Moto G 5g