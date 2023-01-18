Moto G5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Moto G5 Moto G5 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G5 from HT Tech. Buy Moto G5 now with free delivery.