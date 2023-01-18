 Moto G5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Moto Phones Moto G5

    Moto G5

    Moto G5 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G5 from HT Tech. Buy Moto G5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29865/heroimage/110095-v1-moto-g5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29865/images/Design/110095-v1-moto-g5-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29865/images/Design/110095-v1-moto-g5-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29865/images/Design/110095-v1-moto-g5-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 10,900
    Buy Now

    Moto G5 Price in India

    Moto G5 price in India starts at Rs.11,999. The lowest price of Moto G5 is Rs.10,900 on amazon.in.

    Moto G5 price in India starts at Rs.11,999. The lowest price of Moto G5 is Rs.10,900 on amazon.in.

    Moto G5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 2800 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Rapid
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 2800 mAh
    Camera
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • No
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 144.5 grams
    • Lunar Grey, Fine Gold
    • 9.5 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 73 mm
    • 144.3 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 65.27 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 441 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Moto
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Stock
    • G5
    • April 4, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.2
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    • Adreno 505
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Up to 10.3 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Moto G5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto G5 in India?

    Moto G5 price in India at 5,450 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G5?

    How many colors are available in Moto G5?

    What is the Moto G5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto G5 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Moto G5