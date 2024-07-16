 Moto G85 - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 16 Jul 2024

Moto G85

Moto G85 is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G85 from HT Tech. Buy Moto G85 now with free delivery.
Olive Green Cobalt Blue Urban Grey
Price : ₹15,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Moto G85 Variants & Price

The price for the Moto G85 in India is Rs. 15,999 . This is the Moto G85 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Olive Green, Cobalt Blue and Urban Grey. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.67 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP

Moto G85 Latest Update

Moto G85 Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Display

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Turbo Power, 33W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP52

  • Height

    161.91 mm

  • Thickness

    7.59 mm

  • Colours

    Olive Green, Cobalt Blue, Urban Grey

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    73.06 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: PMMA, Vegan Leather

  • Weight

    172 grams

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Display Type

    P-OLED (Curved Display)

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Peak Brightness

    1600 nits

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.8 %

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.7µm pixel size)

  • Launch Date

    July 16, 2024 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Hello UI

  • Software Support

    2 Years OS / 4 Years Security (estimated from the launch date)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    Moto

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Quad Phase Detection autofocus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Macro Mode

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording

  • Camera Features

    8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Touch to focus

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.95" sensor size, LYT 600, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/1.67, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(1.12µm pixel size)

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Graphics

    Adreno 619

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

Last updated date: 10 October 2024
