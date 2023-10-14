Moto S40 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto S40 Pro Moto S40 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 27,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹27,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.62 inches (16.81 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 4700 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

Moto S40 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Moto S40 Pro in India is Rs. 27,990. This is the Moto S40 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Moto S40 Pro in India is Rs. 27,990. This is the Moto S40 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Moto S40 Pro (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Moto S40 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Front Camera 50 MP

Display 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)

Battery 4700 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 4700 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 398 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Operating System Android v13

Brand Moto

Launch Date December 13, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

RAM 8 GB

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Graphics Adreno 730 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

