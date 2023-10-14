 Moto S50 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Moto Mobile Moto S50 Pro

Moto S50 Pro

Moto S50 Pro is a phone, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
MotoS50Pro_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
1/1 MotoS50Pro_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
Key Specs
₹29,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP
64 MP
5000 mAh
12 GB
See full specifications
Add to compare
See full specifications
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto S50 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Moto S50 Pro in India is Rs. 29,990.  This is the Moto S50 Pro base model with 12 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Moto S50 Pro in India is Rs. 29,990.  This is the Moto S50 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M.

Moto S50 Pro

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Moto S50 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 64 MP
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Single
  • 64 MP Front Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 1920x1080 fps
Display
  • 395 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • OLED
  • 16M
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
General
  • December 22, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Moto
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Yes, Video Formats: MP4
  • Yes
  • Music ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Video Formats: MP4
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 4 nm
  • Adreno 730
  • 12 GB
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Yes, Practically Unlimited
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Optical
  • Android Market, Calculator, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
  • Yes, HTML
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Moto
Icon
Moto G54 256GB
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Midnight Blue, Mint Green, Pearl Blue
Add to compare
₹ 14,999
Check Details
Moto G84
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Marshmallow Blue, Midnight Blue, Viva Magenta
Add to compare
₹ 16,999
Check Details
Moto E13 128GB
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, Creamy White, Sky Blue
Add to compare
₹ 6,749
Check Details
Moto G14
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Sky Blue, Steel Grey , Pale Lilac, Butter Cream
Add to compare
₹ 8,999
Check Details
View All Moto Mobiles Icon
Moto S50 Pro Competitors
Icon
OPPO Reno8 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
Add to compare
₹ 29,999
Check Details
OnePlus 10R 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Sierra Black, Forest Green
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 27,999
₹38,999
Buy Now
Realme GT Neo 3 5G 150W
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Nitro Blue, Stripe White, Asphalt Black
Add to compare
₹ 27,299
Check Details
POCO F4 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Night Black, Neptune Green
Add to compare
₹ 27,999
Check Details
Nothing Phone 1
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, White
Add to compare
₹ 23,999
Check Details
Realme GT 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue
Add to compare
₹ 25,999
Check Details
OnePlus Nord 2 8GB RAM
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Grey Sierra, Blue Haze
Add to compare
₹ 19,700
Check Details
OnePlus Nord 3 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Misty Green, Tempest Gray
Add to compare
₹ 33,499
Check Details
Realme GT 2 Pro 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black
Add to compare
₹ 26,999
Check Details
Realme 11 Pro Plus
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Astral Black, Oasis Green, Sunrise Beige
Add to compare
₹ 24,999
Check Details

Mobiles Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launchIcon
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Most affordable snapdragon 8+ gen 1 smartphone
07 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs Icon
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to knowIcon
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000Icon
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023

Moto S50 Pro News

Moto G14
Motorola launches budget-friendly Moto G14 priced at 9999; Know features, price, and more
01 Aug 2023
Moto e22s
Moto e22s Review: All about the display!
07 Nov 2022
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Moto S50 Pro