Moto X4 6gb Ram - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Moto X4 6GB RAM

Moto X4 6GB RAM is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto X4 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Moto X4 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Overview Specs Videos News FAQs
MotoX46GBRAM_Display_5.2inches(13.21cm)
MotoX46GBRAM_FrontCamera_16MP
MotoX46GBRAM_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32115/heroimage/124437-v1-moto-x4-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_MotoX46GBRAM_3
1/4 MotoX46GBRAM_Display_5.2inches(13.21cm)
2/4 MotoX46GBRAM_FrontCamera_16MP"
3/4 MotoX46GBRAM_RAM_6GB"
View all Images 4/4 MotoX46GBRAM_3"
Key Specs
₹24,999
64 GB
5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
12 MP + 8 MP
16 MP
3000 mAh
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
6 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Moto X4 6GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Moto X4 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 24,999.  This is the Moto X4 6GB RAM base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Super ...Read More

Moto X4 6GB RAM

(6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Super Black, Sterling Blue
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Moto X4 6gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs Icon
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • 3000 mAh
  • 12 MP + 8 MP
Battery Icon
  • Yes
  • No
  • 3000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Turbo Power
Camera Icon
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus, Selective Focus autofocus
  • CMOS image sensor
Design Icon
  • Super Black, Sterling Blue
  • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
  • 163 grams
  • Dust proof
  • 73.4 mm
  • 7.9 mm
  • Case: Metal Back: Metal
  • 148.3 mm
Display Icon
  • 16:9
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • 68.32 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 424 ppi
General Icon
  • Moto
  • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
  • February 1, 2018 (Official)
Multimedia Icon
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity Icon
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
Performance Icon
  • 6 GB
  • Adreno 508
  • Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • LPDDR4
  • 14 nm
  • 64 bit
Sensors Icon
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Front
Storage Icon
  • 64 GB
  • Up to 45.5 GB
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • Yes
Mobiles By Brand

Moto X4 6gb Ram FAQs

What is the price of the Moto X4 6Gb Ram in India? Icon Icon

Moto X4 6Gb Ram price in India at 12,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Moto X4 6Gb Ram? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Moto X4 6Gb Ram? Icon Icon

What is the Moto X4 6Gb Ram Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Moto X4 6Gb Ram Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Moto X4 6gb Ram