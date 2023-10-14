Moto X50 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto X50 Pro Moto X50 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 39,990 in India with 200 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹39,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.59 inches (16.74 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 200 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP Front Camera 60 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

Moto X50 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Moto X50 Pro in India is Rs. 39,990. This is the Moto X50 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Moto X50 Pro in India is Rs. 39,990. This is the Moto X50 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Moto X50 Pro (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Moto X50 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 200 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)

Front Camera 60 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 60 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, Dual LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Image Resolution 16000 x 12500 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Screen Size 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 399 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date October 29, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand Moto Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Graphics Adreno 740

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

