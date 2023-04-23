 Moto Z Play 32gb Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Moto Phones Moto Z Play 32GB

Moto Z Play 32GB

Moto Z Play 32GB is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3510 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto Z Play 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Moto Z Play 32GB now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
5
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28997/heroimage/moto-z-play-32gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28997/images/Design/moto-z-play-32gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28997/images/Design/moto-z-play-32gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28997/images/Design/moto-z-play-32gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
Key Specs
₹24,999
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
16 MP
5 MP
3510 mAh
Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹24,999
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
16 MP
3510 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Moto Z Play 32gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 3510 mAh
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Turbo Power
  • 3510 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
Camera
  • No
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps
  • F2.0
  • PureCel Sensor
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • Single
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.2
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 4608 x 3456 Pixels
Design
  • 6.9 mm
  • 156.4 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • 165 grams
  • Black, White
  • 76.4 mm
Display
  • Super AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 401 ppi
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass,
  • 69.63 %
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • October 17, 2016 (Official)
  • Z Play 32GB
  • Yes
  • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Moto
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 1.14 W/kg, Body: 1.37 W/kg
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Adreno 506
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR3
  • 14 nm
  • 3 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Front
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Moto Z Play 32gb FAQs

What is the price of the Moto Z Play 32Gb in India?

Moto Z Play 32Gb price in India at 9,440 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3510 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Moto Z Play 32Gb?

How many colors are available in Moto Z Play 32Gb?

What is the Moto Z Play 32Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Moto Z Play 32Gb Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Moto Z Play 32gb