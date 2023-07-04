Motorola G Power 2023 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Motorola G Power 2023 Motorola G Power 2023 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 15,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

User Replaceable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Main Camera Physical Aperture F1.8

Settings Exposure compensation

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Front Camera Physical Aperture F2

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 8 MP f/2, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels Display Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen To Body Ratio Claimed By The Brand 79.7 %

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Refresh Rate 90 Hz General Brand Motorola

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Launch Date June 29, 2023 (Unofficial)

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Model G Power 2023

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

Architecture 64 bit

Processor Fabrication 12 nm

Processor Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 4 GB

Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Smart TV Features Camera 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

Internal Memory 64 GB

