 Nokia 7 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Nokia Phones Nokia 7 Plus

    Nokia 7 Plus

    Nokia 7 Plus is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 25,999 in India with 12 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 3800 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 7 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 7 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32037/heroimage/123821-v5-nokia-7-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32037/images/Design/123821-v5-nokia-7-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32037/images/Design/123821-v5-nokia-7-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32037/images/Design/123821-v5-nokia-7-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32037/images/Design/123821-v5-nokia-7-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹25,999
    64 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    12 MP + 13 MP
    16 MP
    3800 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹25,999
    64 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    12 MP + 13 MP
    3800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Nokia 7 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3800 mAh
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 12 MP + 13 MP
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • 3800 mAh
    • Up to 723 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 19 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 723 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 19 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • F1.7
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • 158.3 mm
    • 186 grams
    • 9.5 mm
    • Black, White
    • 75.6 mm
    • Back: Aluminium
    Display
    • Yes
    • 77.63 %
    • 402 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 18:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • 7 Plus
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Nokia
    • Android One
    • April 30, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    Performance
    • LPDDR4
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956
    • 64 bit
    • 14 nm
    • 4 GB
    • Adreno 512
    • LPDDR4
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Nokia 7 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia 7 Plus in India?

    Nokia 7 Plus price in India at 12,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 7 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Nokia 7 Plus?

    How long does the Nokia 7 Plus last?

    What is the Nokia 7 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia 7 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Nokia 7 Plus