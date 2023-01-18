 Nokia 8 1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 8 1

    Nokia 8 1 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 26,999 in India with 12 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 8 1 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 8 1 now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Nokia 8 1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 20 MP
    • 3500 mAh
    • 12 MP + 13 MP
    • 6.18 inches (15.7 cm)
    Battery
    • 3500 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(0.9µm pixel size)
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Exposure compensation
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • F2.0
    • F1.8
    Design
    • 75.7 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 7.9 mm
    • 180 grams
    • 154.8 mm
    • Blue, Silver, Iron
    Display
    • 1080 x 2246 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 82.03 %
    • Yes with notch
    • 18.7:9
    • 6.18 inches (15.7 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 403 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Nokia
    • 8.1
    • Nokia X7
    • December 20, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Android One
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Head: 0.223 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • Adreno 616
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 400 GB
    • Up to 50.3 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Nokia 8 1