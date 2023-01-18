 Nokia C20 Plus 3gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia C20 Plus 3GB RAM

    Nokia C20 Plus 3GB RAM

    Nokia C20 Plus 3GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 4950 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia C20 Plus 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Nokia C20 Plus 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    32 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    8 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    4950 mAh
    Android v11
    ₹ 8,900 M.R.P. ₹10,499
    Nokia C20 Plus 3GB RAM Price in India

    Nokia C20 Plus 3GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Nokia C20 Plus 3GB RAM is Rs.8,900 on amazon.in.

    Nokia C20 Plus 3gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 4950 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • 03h 19m 44s
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 75.8 mm
    • 204.7 grams
    • 9.5 mm
    • Ocean Blue, Graphite Black
    • 165.4 mm
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 81.36 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 270 ppi
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • C20 Plus 3GB RAM
    • Android v11
    • Android Go
    • Nokia
    • August 9, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Unisoc SC9863A
    • 30.0 s
    • PowerVR GE8322
    • 28 nm
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    • 3 GB
    • 8 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Nokia C20 Plus 3gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia C20 Plus 3Gb Ram in India?

    Nokia C20 Plus 3Gb Ram price in India at 9,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9863A; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4950 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia C20 Plus 3Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Nokia C20 Plus 3Gb Ram?

    What is the Nokia C20 Plus 3Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia C20 Plus 3Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Nokia C20 Plus 3gb Ram