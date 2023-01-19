Nokia C30 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Nokia C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH
Nokia C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)
₹10,249
₹13,499
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Nokia C30 64GB price in India starts at Rs.11,999. The lowest price of Nokia C30 64GB is Rs.10,249 on amazon.in.
Nokia C30 64GB price in India starts at Rs.11,999. The lowest price of Nokia C30 64GB is Rs.10,249 on amazon.in.