Nokia C30 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Nokia C30 64GB Nokia C30 64GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia C30 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Nokia C30 64GB now with free delivery.