 Nokia C30 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia C30 64GB

    Nokia C30 64GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia C30 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Nokia C30 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    64 GB
    6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Nokia C30 64GB Price in India

    Nokia C30 64GB price in India starts at Rs.11,999. The lowest price of Nokia C30 64GB is Rs.10,249 on amazon.in.

    Nokia C30 64gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 6000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 03h 38m 38s
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 177.7 mm
    • 237 grams
    • 9.9 mm
    • Green, White
    • 79.1 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 263 ppi
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • 400 nits
    • 20:9
    • 78.7 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Nokia
    • No
    • Android Go
    • C30 64GB
    • October 21, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8322
    • 32.0 s
    • Unisoc SC9863A
    • 4 GB
    • 28 nm
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Nokia C30 64gb