Nokia Lumia 820 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Nokia Lumia 820 is a Windows Phone v8 phone, available price is Rs 11,408 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.5 GHz, Krait Processor , 1650 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia Lumia 820 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia Lumia 820 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹11,408
8 GB
4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
Dual core, 1.5 GHz, Krait
8 MP
0.3 MP
1650 mAh
Windows Phone v8
1 GB
Nokia Lumia 820 Price in India

Nokia Lumia 820 price in India starts at Rs.11,408. The lowest price of Nokia Lumia 820 is Rs.9,526 on amazon.in.

Nokia Lumia 820 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 1650 mAh
  • 0.3 MP
  • 4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 330 Hours(3G) / Up to 330 Hours(2G)
  • 1650 mAh
  • Up to 8.1 Hours(3G) / Up to 15.4 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 8.1 Hours(3G) / Up to 15.4 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Optical Image stabilization
  • Single
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • Fixed Focus
Design
  • 123.8 mm
  • 68.5 mm
  • 9.90 mm
  • Black, Blue, Grey, Red, White, Yellow
  • 160 grams
Display
  • AMOLED
  • 4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
  • 217 ppi
  • 480 x 800 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 62.06 %
General
  • January 10, 2013 (Official)
  • Nokia
  • Windows Phone v8
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Lumia 820
  • No
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Micro
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 3) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12, 32 - 48 kbps EDGE: Class 12
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • USB charging, microUSB, microUSB 2.0
  • Wi-Fi Direct
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • Single SIM, GSM
Performance
  • Dual core, 1.5 GHz, Krait
  • 1 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8960
  • Adreno 225
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Nokia Lumia 820