 Nokia Lumia 930 Price in India (07 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Nokia Phones Nokia Lumia 930

Nokia Lumia 930

Nokia Lumia 930 is a Windows Phone v8.1 phone, available price is Rs 35,301 in India with 20 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.2 GHz, Krait 400 Processor , 2420 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia Lumia 930 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia Lumia 930 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 07 July 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
NokiaLumia930_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
NokiaLumia930_FrontCamera_1.2MP
NokiaLumia930_Ram_2GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P20625/heroimage/nokia-lumia-930-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaLumia930_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P20625/heroimage/nokia-lumia-930-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaLumia930_4
NokiaLumia930_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
NokiaLumia930_FrontCamera_1.2MP"
NokiaLumia930_Ram_2GB"
NokiaLumia930_3"
NokiaLumia930_4"
Key Specs
₹35,301
32 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 2.2 GHz, Krait 400
20 MP
1.2 MP
2420 mAh
Windows Phone v8.1
2 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹35,301
32 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
20 MP
2420 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Nokia Lumia 930 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 20 MP
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 2420 mAh
  • 1.2 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 15.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 11.5 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 15.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 11.5 Hours(2G)
  • 2420 mAh
  • No
  • Up to 432 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
Camera
  • 1.2 MP, Primary Camera
  • 4992 x 3744 Pixels
  • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI), CMOS image sensor
  • F2.4
  • Optical Image stabilization
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • Single
  • Yes
  • 1280x720 fps
  • Yes
  • 2 x Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 137 mm
  • Black, Green, Orange, White
  • 71 mm
  • 167 grams
  • 9.8 mm
Display
  • AMOLED
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 70.81 %
  • 441 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Nokia
  • Windows Phone v8.1
  • Lumia 930
  • October 15, 2014 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • USB 2.0, microUSB
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 2 GB
  • Adreno 330
  • DDR3
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 MSM8974AA
  • Quad core, 2.2 GHz, Krait 400
Smart TV Features
  • 20 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Nokia Lumia 930 FAQs

What is the price of the Nokia Lumia 930 in India?

Nokia Lumia 930 price in India at 15,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (20 MP), Front Camera (1.2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 MSM8974AA; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2420 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia Lumia 930?

How many colors are available in Nokia Lumia 930?

How long does the Nokia Lumia 930 last?

What is the Nokia Lumia 930 Battery Capacity?

Is Nokia Lumia 930 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Nokia Lumia 930