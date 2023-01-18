 Nubia N2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nubia N2

    Nubia N2 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nubia N2 from HT Tech. Buy Nubia N2 now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Nubia N2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • CMOS
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 180 grams
    • Champagne Gold, Black Gold
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 75 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • 155 mm
    Display
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 71.57 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • AMOLED
    General
    • Nubia N2
    • Nubia
    • Yes
    • July 5, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6750
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 64 GB
    Nubia N2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Nubia N2 in India?

    Nubia N2 price in India at 9,049 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nubia N2?

    How many colors are available in Nubia N2?

    What is the Nubia N2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Nubia N2 Waterproof?

    View More

    Nubia N2