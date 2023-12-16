 Nubia Red Magic 3 256gb - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Nubia Red Magic 3 256GB

Nubia Red Magic 3 256GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with 48 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nubia Red Magic 3 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Nubia Red Magic 3 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 16 December 2023
Key Specs
₹49,999
256 GB
6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
48 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
12 GB
Nubia Red Magic 3 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Nubia Red Magic 3 256GB in India is Rs. 49,999.  This is the Nubia Red Magic 3 256GB base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Nubia Red Magic 3 256GB

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Camouflage
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Nubia Red Magic 3 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs Icon
  • 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • 5000 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • 48 MP
Battery Icon
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Quick, 18W
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
Camera Icon
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Yes
  • 7680x4320 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
  • IMX586, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
Design Icon
  • 9.6 mm
  • 215 grams
  • Camouflage
  • 78.5 mm
  • Back: Aluminium
  • 171.7 mm
Display Icon
  • 90 Hz
  • 388 ppi
  • AMOLED
  • 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v4
  • Yes
  • 19.5:9
  • Yes
  • 80.37 %
General Icon
  • June 27, 2019 (Official)
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Nubia
Multimedia Icon
  • Yes
  • DTS Sound
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity Icon
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), MIMO
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance Icon
  • 7 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
  • 12 GB
  • Adreno 640
  • LPDDR4X
Sensors Icon
  • Rear
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage Icon
  • UFS 3.0
  • No
  • Yes
  • 256 GB
Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Nubia Red Magic 3 256GB News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 price to remain same as Galaxy S23, says report; know how much
15 Dec 2023
Realme Narzo 60x
Top 10 Realme 128GB smartphones: Check out the best performers that will suit your needs
14 Dec 2023
iQOO 12
iQOO 12 launched in India featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset; Know features, pricing, and more
14 Dec 2023
Oppo F23
10 Best Oppo phones under 25000: Performance without the premium price
13 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C 5G
Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all
13 Dec 2023
iPhone 15 Pro
10 best mobiles for gaming and streaming: From iQOO Neo 7 5G to iPhone 15 Pro, check them all out
13 Dec 2023
Mobiles By Brand

Nubia Red Magic 3 256gb FAQs

What is the price of the Nubia Red Magic 3 256Gb in India? Icon Icon

Nubia Red Magic 3 256Gb price in India at 49,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Nubia Red Magic 3 256Gb? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Nubia Red Magic 3 256Gb? Icon Icon

What is the Nubia Red Magic 3 256Gb Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Nubia Red Magic 3 256Gb Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Nubia Red Magic 3 256gb