 Nubia Red Magic 3s Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Nubia Red Magic 3S

Nubia Red Magic 3S is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 35,999 in India with 48 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nubia Red Magic 3S from HT Tech. Buy Nubia Red Magic 3S now with free delivery.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹35,999
128 GB
6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
48 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
8 GB
Nubia Red Magic 3s Full Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 3s FAQs

What is the price of the Nubia Red Magic 3S in India?

Nubia Red Magic 3S price in India at 39,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Nubia Red Magic 3S?

How many colors are available in Nubia Red Magic 3S?

What is the Nubia Red Magic 3S Battery Capacity?

Is Nubia Red Magic 3S Waterproof?

View More

