Nubia Red Magic 3s Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Nubia Red Magic 3S Nubia Red Magic 3S is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 35,999 in India with 48 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nubia Red Magic 3S from HT Tech. Buy Nubia Red Magic 3S now with free delivery.