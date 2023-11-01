Nubia Z50 Se Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Nubia Z50 SE Nubia Z50 SE is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 37,990 in India with 64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹37,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v14 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Nubia Z50 SE Price in India The starting price for the Nubia Z50 SE in India is Rs. 37,990. This is the Nubia Z50 SE base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Nubia Z50 SE in India is Rs. 37,990. This is the Nubia Z50 SE base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Nubia Z50 SE (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Nubia Z50 Se Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 16 MP

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Removable No

Capacity 5000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 80W

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer Camera Sensor IMX787, CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single Display Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 395 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Refresh Rate 144 Hz General Operating System Android v14

Launch Date January 23, 2024 (Unofficial)

Brand Nubia Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3 Performance Fabrication 4 nm

RAM type LPDDR5X

RAM 12 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Graphics Adreno 740

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

Storage Type UFS 4.0

