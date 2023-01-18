Oneplus 10 Rt Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OnePlus 10 RT OnePlus 10 RT is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 44,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 10 RT from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 10 RT now with free delivery.