Oneplus 11e Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus 11E

OnePlus 11E is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 47,990 in India with 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
OnePlus11E_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
1/1 OnePlus11E_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
Key Specs
₹47,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4500 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OnePlus 11E Price in India

The starting price for the OnePlus 11E in India is Rs. 47,990. This is the OnePlus 11E base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the OnePlus 11E in India is Rs. 47,990.  This is the OnePlus 11E base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 11E

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Oneplus 11e Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 4500 mAh
  • 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 65W
  • No
  • 4500 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Display
  • 120 Hz
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 405 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20:9
  • Fluid AMOLED
General
  • Android v12
  • October 14, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • OnePlus
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
  • 8 GB
  • 32 bit
  • Adreno 650
  • 7 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • On-screen
Storage
  • No
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
Icon
₹ 28,998
Icon
Icon
Icon
amazon
amazon
Icon
amazon
amazon
amazon
