Oneplus 11e Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus 11E OnePlus 11E is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 47,990 in India with 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹47,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Rear Camera 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 4500 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oneplus 11e Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 16 MP

Battery 4500 mAh

Rear Camera 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 65W

Removable No

Capacity 4500 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-ion Camera Resolution 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v6

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Display Type Fluid AMOLED General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 14, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand OnePlus Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)

RAM 8 GB

Architecture 32 bit

Graphics Adreno 650

Fabrication 7 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

USB OTG Yes

Internal Memory 128 GB

