Oneplus 11t Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus 11T OnePlus 11T is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 52,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/2 View all Images View all Images 2/2 Key Specs Price ₹52,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OnePlus 11T Price in India The starting price for the OnePlus 11T in India is Rs. 52,990. This is the OnePlus 11T base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the OnePlus 11T in India is Rs. 52,990. This is the OnePlus 11T base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. OnePlus 11T (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Oneplus 11t Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single Display Display Type Fluid AMOLED

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Pixel Density 390 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date October 22, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Brand OnePlus Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Adreno 730

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

Not sure which

mobile to buy?