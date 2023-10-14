Oneplus 7 Pro 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 52,999. This is the OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mirror Grey, Almond and Nebula Blue. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.