 Oneplus 7 Pro 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB

OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 52,999 in India with 48 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹52,999
256 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
48 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP
16 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
8 GB
OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 52,999.  This is the OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 52,999.  This is the OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mirror Grey, Almond and Nebula Blue.

OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue
Oneplus 7 Pro 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 4000 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • 48 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Warp, 30W: 48 % in 20 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • 4000 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • Pop-Up
  • Fixed Focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Exmor RS
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)
Design
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • 75.9 mm
  • 162.6 mm
  • 8.8 mm
  • Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue
  • 206 grams
  • Back: Mineral Glass
Display
  • 19.5:9
  • 90 Hz
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • Fluid AMOLED
  • 515 ppi
  • Yes
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 88.3 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
General
  • OnePlus
  • May 16, 2019 (Official)
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Oxygen OS
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • No
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Head: 1.187 W/kg, Body: 0.606 W/kg
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • Adreno 640
  • 7 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Yes
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
  • UFS 3.0
  • Yes
  • Up to 236 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
