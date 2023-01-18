 Oneplus 7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus 7

    OnePlus 7 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 32,999 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 3700 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 7 from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹32,999
    128 GB
    6.41 inches (16.28 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    48 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    3700 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Oneplus 7 Summary

    The OnePlus 7 was launched in 2019. It has a contoured metal frame and a glass sandwich design. The phone has a bigger chin with a display surrounded by narrow bezels. The phone's front features a 'water drop' notch, similar to the one found on the OnePlus 6T, which houses the selfie camera.

    Price

    The OnePlus 7's 6+128GB and 8+256GB variants are priced at ₹29,999 and ₹34,999 respectively.

    Storage

    It comes in two different configurations: one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the other with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

    Display

    The screen is a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ (1080x2340) resolution with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display. It has a CMOS sensor behind the display. The user can choose between the NTSC, sRGB, and DCI-P3 colour gamuts, and the colour profile can be altered from Natural to Vivid. There's also the option to alter the colour scheme.

    Processor

    The OnePlus 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Snapdragon 855's octa-core processor is made in a 7nm technology. It includes four Kryo 485 Silver cores clocked at 1.8GHz, three Kryo 485 Gold cores clocked at 2.42GHz, and one even faster Kryo 485 Gold core rated at 2.84GHz. The inbuilt Adreno 640 GPU is in charge of graphics.

    Camera

    OnePlus 7 has a dual camera system. It has a Sony IMX586 primary sensor with a 48-megapixel resolution, an f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This sensor features a 0.8-micron pixel size. In portrait mode, the secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. This phone boasts a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

    Storage

    Under a new storage standard, this phone receives the new speedier UFS 3.0 standard. The OnePlus 7's battery capacity is 3700mAh.

    Top rivals

    The OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A70, Oppo Reno are amongst its top competitors.

    Other features

    Additionally, Corning Gorilla Glass is used on the front and rear of the OnePlus 7. Twin-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, dual 4G VoLTE, five satellite navigation systems, NFC, and the standard sensors round out the OnePlus 7's features. In the packaging, OnePlus includes a 20W fast charger and a USB Type-C connection.

    Oneplus 7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 48 MP + 5 MP
    • 3700 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 6.41 inches (16.28 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, Dash: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • No
    • 3700 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F1.7
    • Yes, Contrast Detection autofocus
    • Exmor RS
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    Design
    • Red, Mirror Grey
    • 182 grams
    • 8.2 mm
    • 157.7 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 74.8 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 402 ppi
    • 85.32 %
    • 6.41 inches (16.28 cm)
    • Optic AMOLED
    General
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • OnePlus
    • Oxygen OS
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • June 1, 2019 (Official)
    • 7
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.090 W/kg, Body: 0.742 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 640
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    • 6 GB
    • 20.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 3.0
    • Yes
    Oneplus 7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oneplus 7 in India?

    Oneplus 7 price in India at 29,950 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oneplus 7?

    How many colors are available in Oneplus 7?

    What is the Oneplus 7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Oneplus 7 Waterproof?

    View More

    Oneplus 7