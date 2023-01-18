Oneplus 7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Oneplus 7 Summary

The OnePlus 7 was launched in 2019. It has a contoured metal frame and a glass sandwich design. The phone has a bigger chin with a display surrounded by narrow bezels. The phone's front features a 'water drop' notch, similar to the one found on the OnePlus 6T, which houses the selfie camera.



Price



The OnePlus 7's 6+128GB and 8+256GB variants are priced at ₹29,999 and ₹34,999 respectively.



Storage



It comes in two different configurations: one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the other with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.



Display



The screen is a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ (1080x2340) resolution with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display. It has a CMOS sensor behind the display. The user can choose between the NTSC, sRGB, and DCI-P3 colour gamuts, and the colour profile can be altered from Natural to Vivid. There's also the option to alter the colour scheme.



Processor



The OnePlus 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Snapdragon 855's octa-core processor is made in a 7nm technology. It includes four Kryo 485 Silver cores clocked at 1.8GHz, three Kryo 485 Gold cores clocked at 2.42GHz, and one even faster Kryo 485 Gold core rated at 2.84GHz. The inbuilt Adreno 640 GPU is in charge of graphics.



Camera



OnePlus 7 has a dual camera system. It has a Sony IMX586 primary sensor with a 48-megapixel resolution, an f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This sensor features a 0.8-micron pixel size. In portrait mode, the secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. This phone boasts a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.



Storage



Under a new storage standard, this phone receives the new speedier UFS 3.0 standard. The OnePlus 7's battery capacity is 3700mAh.



Top rivals



The OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A70, Oppo Reno are amongst its top competitors.



Other features



Additionally, Corning Gorilla Glass is used on the front and rear of the OnePlus 7. Twin-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, dual 4G VoLTE, five satellite navigation systems, NFC, and the standard sensors round out the OnePlus 7's features. In the packaging, OnePlus includes a 20W fast charger and a USB Type-C connection.



