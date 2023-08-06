 Oppo A31 2020 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A31 2020

OPPO A31 2020 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 11,490 in India with 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4230 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A31 2020 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A31 2020 now with free delivery.
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
Key Specs
₹11,490
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
4230 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Oppo A31 2020 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 4230 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Up to 33 Hours(3G) / Up to 45 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • 02h 24m 28s
  • 4230 mAh
  • Up to 33 Hours(3G) / Up to 45 Hours(2G)
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • F1.8
Design
  • 163.9 mm
  • 8.3 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Mystery Black, Fantasy White, Lake Green
  • 180 grams
  • 75.5 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 82.43 %
  • 270 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 480 nits
  • 89 %
  • 20:9
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • OPPO
  • February 28, 2020 (Official)
  • ColorOS
  • A31 2020
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 28.0 s
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Helio P35
Smart TV Features
  • 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oppo A31 2020 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A31 2020 in India?

Oppo A31 2020 price in India at 12,145 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A31 2020?

How many colors are available in Oppo A31 2020?

What is the Oppo A31 2020 Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo A31 2020 Waterproof?

    Oppo A31 2020